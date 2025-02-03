Left Menu

Ronaldo's Quest for Asian Glory with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo, nearing his 40th birthday, remains pivotal for Saudi club Al-Nassr in the Asian Champions League. With 15 goals in 17 games, he's leading the Saudi Pro League charts. Al-Nassr, strengthened by new signing Jhon Duran, aims for its first continental title.

Updated: 03-02-2025 09:24 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo is on the brink of another milestone as he approaches his 40th birthday on Wednesday, yet he shows no signs of slowing down. The soccer star is gearing up to lead Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr against Al-Wasl in a critical Asian Champions League match.

Since joining Al-Nassr in December 2022, Ronaldo has been in remarkable form, topping the Saudi Pro League scoring charts with 15 goals in 17 appearances. As Al-Nassr prepares to advance past the group stages of the continental tournament, expectations are high that Ronaldo will continue to deliver his signature performance.

The anticipation surrounding Al-Nassr's match against Al-Wasl is heightened by the recent $79 million acquisition of striker Jhon Duran from Aston Villa. Coach Stefano Pioli states that Duran is ready to play, adding a fresh strategic element to the upcoming game. However, the team will miss influential players like Aymeric Laporte and Otavio due to personal and injury issues, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

