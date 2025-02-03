MI Cape Town's Unstoppable Home Streak: A Record-breaking Season

MI Cape Town has cemented their position as leaders of the SA20 league with a dominant bonus-point victory against the Pretoria Capitals, completing an impeccable home record at Newlands.

Guided by coach Robin Peterson, Cape Town followed the Paarl Royals' lead and maintained an unbeaten streak at home, marking five successive victories.

In an astonishing display, MI Cape Town amassed a remarkable record of 35 points after the league's regular season, thanks to a robust 95-run win where both batting and bowling units excelled.

(With inputs from agencies.)