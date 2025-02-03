Left Menu

Galatasaray Strikes Major Loan Deal for AC Milan's Alvaro Morata

Galatasaray has secured a loan deal with AC Milan for striker Alvaro Morata until January 2026. The loan allows Galatasaray the option to permanently sign the Spanish national captain. Morata's career includes success with Real Madrid, Juventus, and Chelsea, enhancing his reputation across European clubs.

In a significant move, Galatasaray has announced the loan signing of AC Milan striker Alvaro Morata for a period extending from February 2025 to January 2026. The Turkish club has agreed to pay 6 million euros for the Spanish captain, with a further option to make the transfer permanent, as both clubs confirmed in separate statements.

This strategic acquisition includes a 3 million euro salary for Morata in each half of the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons, reinforcing Galatasaray's commitment to bolstering their attack. The experienced striker, who previously played for Atletico Madrid, joined AC Milan on a four-year deal valued at 13 million euros.

Galatasaray retains various options to extend or solidify their claim on Morata, notably an 8 million euro purchase option by January 2026 and a 9 million euro clause extendable through June 2026, payable in six installments. This deal follows Morata's impressive career at clubs like Real Madrid, Juventus, and Chelsea, where he has garnered significant accolades.

