Veer Ahlawat and Laurie Canter Shine at the 2025 Bahrain Championship

In a display of steady determination, India's Veer Ahlawat completed the 2025 Bahrain Championship tied for 49th with a four-under score. The tournament marked another milestone for the 28-year-old, who earned his place in the Tour through the PGTI-Order of Merit. Ahlawat's trajectory continues upward as he prepares for the Qatar Masters.

The championship saw a thrilling conclusion as England's Laurie Canter emerged victorious in a gripping play-off. Canter, who had maintained a strong position with an eagle and birdie, capitalized on Pablo Larrazabal's late bogey, allowing him to clinch his second DP World Tour title.

Larrazabal and Dan Brown ended in a tie for second, underscoring a closely contested final round that engaged golf enthusiasts globally. Canter's victory adds to his momentum following last season's win at the European Open, cementing his status in professional golf.

(With inputs from agencies.)