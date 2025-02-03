Indian Badminton Stars Prep for Asia Mixed Team Championships

In the run-up to the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships, slated for February 11-16 in Qingdao, China, India's badminton contingent will undergo a five-day preparatory camp. The training session, running from February 4 to 8, is set to take place at the National Centre of Excellence (NCE) in Guwahati.

Champion athletes like PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, and Lakshya Sen, a Paris Olympics semi-finalist, spearhead the 14-member team. The squad also includes Asian Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, along with Olympian HS Prannoy. Previously, the team secured a bronze medal in the championship's 2023 edition.

Sanjay Mishra, Secretary General of the Badminton Association of India, emphasized the camp's focus on grooming not just technical skills, but also teamwork and sportsmanship. The camp offers an invaluable learning opportunity for junior players and aims to foster team bonding prior to the international competition. The team plans to depart for China on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)