Indian Badminton Stars Prep for Asia Mixed Team Championships

A five-day camp for the Indian badminton team will occur in Guwahati ahead of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships in China. Led by PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, the team aims to foster unity and sharpen skills. The camp offers an opportunity for juniors to learn from champions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 14:25 IST
Lakshya Sen (Photo: BAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
In the run-up to the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships, slated for February 11-16 in Qingdao, China, India's badminton contingent will undergo a five-day preparatory camp. The training session, running from February 4 to 8, is set to take place at the National Centre of Excellence (NCE) in Guwahati.

Champion athletes like PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, and Lakshya Sen, a Paris Olympics semi-finalist, spearhead the 14-member team. The squad also includes Asian Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, along with Olympian HS Prannoy. Previously, the team secured a bronze medal in the championship's 2023 edition.

Sanjay Mishra, Secretary General of the Badminton Association of India, emphasized the camp's focus on grooming not just technical skills, but also teamwork and sportsmanship. The camp offers an invaluable learning opportunity for junior players and aims to foster team bonding prior to the international competition. The team plans to depart for China on February 8.

