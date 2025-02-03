Scandal and Justice: The Trial of Luis Rubiales

The trial of Luis Rubiales, former head of Spain's soccer federation, commenced on Monday in Madrid. Accused of sexually assaulting World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso, Rubiales' controversial actions have spotlighted sexism within the sport.

Despite apologizing for his conduct at the World Cup ceremony, where he abruptly kissed Hermoso on live television, Rubiales denies any wrongdoing. He describes himself as a victim in what he terms a 'witchhunt'.

The trial, seen as a significant moment for gender equality in Spanish sports, includes testimonies from notable players and faces scrutiny from national and international media. The fallout has already led to leadership changes within Spain's soccer administration.

