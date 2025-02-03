Wales Reinforces Squad Ahead of Six Nations Showdown in Rome

Wales has bolstered its line-up by recalling back row Taine Plumtree ahead of a critical Six Nations match against Italy in Rome this Saturday. This decision comes amidst a grave concern following a dismal run of 13 consecutive defeats, intensifying scrutiny on coach Warren Gatland's position.

As Wales grapples with its lineup, Aaron Wainwright faces the aftermath of a facial injury from their 43-0 debut match loss to France. He awaits further scans to determine the extent of his injury, particularly whether a broken cheekbone is involved.

Additional concerns include the condition of center Owen Watkin, who is still under assessment after sustaining a knee injury during their game in Paris. Additionally, tighthead prop WillGriff John has made his return to the team, currently in training at their base in Nice.

