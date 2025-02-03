Wales Reinforces Squad Ahead of Six Nations Showdown in Rome
Wales has recalled player Taine Plumtree for the Six Nations match against Italy following a string of 13 defeats. Aaron Wainwright may miss the game due to a facial injury. Owen Watkin's knee injury continues to be assessed, and WillGriff John has rejoined the squad.
Wales has bolstered its line-up by recalling back row Taine Plumtree ahead of a critical Six Nations match against Italy in Rome this Saturday. This decision comes amidst a grave concern following a dismal run of 13 consecutive defeats, intensifying scrutiny on coach Warren Gatland's position.
As Wales grapples with its lineup, Aaron Wainwright faces the aftermath of a facial injury from their 43-0 debut match loss to France. He awaits further scans to determine the extent of his injury, particularly whether a broken cheekbone is involved.
Additional concerns include the condition of center Owen Watkin, who is still under assessment after sustaining a knee injury during their game in Paris. Additionally, tighthead prop WillGriff John has made his return to the team, currently in training at their base in Nice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
