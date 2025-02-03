Alvaro Morata Joins Galatasaray from AC Milan on Loan

Spain striker Alvaro Morata has secured a loan move to Galatasaray from AC Milan, with an option for a permanent transfer, both clubs confirmed on Sunday.

The financial terms of the deal include a six million euro payment to Milan, enabling Galatasaray to retain Morata on loan until January 20, 2026.

Should the Turkish club decide to make the transfer permanent, a fee of eight million euros will be required. Morata will earn six million euros per season if the purchase option is exercised. Meanwhile, AC Milan is expected to replace Morata with Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord.

