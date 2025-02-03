Eagles vs. Chiefs: Clash for NFL Supremacy in Super Bowl Rematch

The Kansas City Chiefs are on the brink of making NFL history as they chase an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl victory. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles are determined to claim their second-ever title on February 9 in New Orleans.

This matchup rekindles the intense rivalry seen in Super Bowl LVII in 2023, where the Chiefs narrowly defeated the Eagles 38-35. Both teams return to the field with a rich playoff history. Since their founding, the Eagles have participated in 54 playoff games, capturing a lone Super Bowl title in 2018.

The Chiefs, established in 1959, have competed in 47 playoff games, securing four Super Bowl victories, tying them with the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers for third most wins in league history. The Chiefs now aim to become the first team to clinch the Vince Lombardi Trophy for three consecutive years, following their triumph over the San Francisco 49ers last season.

