Skiing Mishap at Attitash: A Fall from the Lift

A skier fell 20 feet when a ski lift chair detached at New Hampshire's Attitash Mountain Resort. Authorities report non-life-threatening injuries. Mechanical failure is suspected, prompting an investigation. The resort, owned by Vail Resorts, assures regular inspections of its facilities.

  • Country:
  • United States

A skier suffered a 20-foot fall after a ski lift chair detached, according to New Hampshire authorities. The incident occurred at Attitash Mountain Resort in Bartlett around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital, the state fire marshal reported.

Preliminary findings suggest a mechanical failure led to the chair dislodging from the cable. No other passengers were injured, and all were safely unloaded at the top of the lift—known as the Flying Bear—which remains closed. Authorities from the fire marshal’s office and the Passenger Tramway Safety Board are conducting an investigation.

Vail Resorts, the Colorado-based owner of Attitash, stated that daily lift inspections are conducted. "I'm there a lot and it's kind of scary," skier David Gunzburger remarked on the potential dangers witnessed. He observed the ski patrol transporting the injured man using a backboard and neck brace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

