Mumbai's Ranji Hopes: Suryakumar Yadav Returns as Rahane Leads the Charge

Suryakumar Yadav has been named in Mumbai's squad for the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Haryana, scheduled for February 8 at Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli. The Mumbai Cricket Association announced the squad on their website, confirming Ajinkya Rahane as the team's captain.

In a notable absence, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, and Yashasvi Jaiswal will miss out due to their commitments in the ODIs against England from February 6. This provides Yadav a chance to regain form, after a series of low scores across competitions.

Bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur, aiming to maintain his stellar run, will be a key player for Mumbai. He recently excelled against Meghalaya, earning the 'Player of the Match' award with his four-wicket hauls and a remarkable knock of 84 runs. His season stats boast 24 wickets and 381 runs, including one century.

Young talents Ayush Mhatre and Suryansh Shedge are also included in the squad, as Mumbai aims for their 43rd title. They concluded the league stage second in Group A, despite a surprise loss to Jammu and Kashmir.

