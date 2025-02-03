Manuel Neuer Extends Stay: A Legendary Goalkeeper's Journey Continues

Bayern Munich has announced the extension of Manuel Neuer's contract, securing the legendary goalkeeper's place at the Allianz Arena until June next year. Neuer, who will soon turn 39, has been a mainstay at Bayern since his transfer from Schalke in 2011.

Over his illustrious career, Neuer has amassed 547 appearances and maintained 258 clean sheets for the Bavarian giants. His role in the national team's 2014 World Cup victory underscores his talent as one of the era's defining goalkeepers.

Described as a 'Bayern icon' and a 'role model on and off the pitch' by Bavarian board member Max Eberl, Neuer's new contract signifies ongoing trust in his leadership and skill. His record includes 11 Bundesliga championships, five German Cups, and six DFL-Supercups.

