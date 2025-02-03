Left Menu

Manuel Neuer Extends Stay: A Legendary Goalkeeper's Journey Continues

Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich's iconic goalkeeper, has extended his contract with the club until June next year. The 39-year-old has had a distinguished career with Bayern, recording 258 clean sheets over 547 appearances since 2011. Neuer's contributions include 11 Bundesliga titles and a 2014 World Cup win with Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:57 IST
Manuel Neuer Extends Stay: A Legendary Goalkeeper's Journey Continues
Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich has announced the extension of Manuel Neuer's contract, securing the legendary goalkeeper's place at the Allianz Arena until June next year. Neuer, who will soon turn 39, has been a mainstay at Bayern since his transfer from Schalke in 2011.

Over his illustrious career, Neuer has amassed 547 appearances and maintained 258 clean sheets for the Bavarian giants. His role in the national team's 2014 World Cup victory underscores his talent as one of the era's defining goalkeepers.

Described as a 'Bayern icon' and a 'role model on and off the pitch' by Bavarian board member Max Eberl, Neuer's new contract signifies ongoing trust in his leadership and skill. His record includes 11 Bundesliga championships, five German Cups, and six DFL-Supercups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025