Stride with Purpose: Mumbai Walkathon 2025 Launches

The Mumbai Walkathon 2025 opens registrations for its inaugural event on March 16, featuring a walk past Juhu's iconic landmarks. Participants can choose from three categories, as the event aims to promote health, joy, and community spirit through the timeless exercise of walking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 13:48 IST
Mumbai Walkathon logo. . Image Credit: ANI
Registrations for the inaugural Mumbai Walkathon 2025 are now open, with the event set to take place on March 16 in Juhu. The Walkathon celebrates walking as a vital and accessible form of exercise and aims to unite health-conscious Mumbaikars. Participants will start from Jamnabai Narsee School Ground, pass by Amitabh Bachchan's residence, and reach Juhu Beach before returning. The event features three categories: the 10km Pro Walk, the 5km Family Walk, and the 3km Fun Walk.

Vinay Bhartia, co-founder of 26Ideas and mastermind behind the marathon, highlighted the event's purpose: transforming walking into a celebration of health, joy, and community. The Walkathon, branded as #JustWalkIndia, is envisioned as a carnival of connection, emphasizing health and unity. John Gloster, physiotherapist for Rajasthan Royals and advisor, touted walking as a comprehensive solution for modern-day ailments and stress. Reiterating elders' advice, Gloster encourages all to embrace walking for improved well-being.

Race Director Kapil Arora, a Juhu resident, Ironman triathlete, and Guinness record holder, will spearhead the event. Arora underscored the mission of the Walkathon to honor walking's simplicity as a means to a happier, healthier life. Participants will receive timing, Bibs, T-shirts, a finisher medal, breakfast, and on-course support. The event aims to foster a communal effort toward fitness and lifestyle betterment among Mumbai's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

