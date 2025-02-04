Enter the Neon World: Parimatch Unveils Loyalty Hub
Parimatch introduces Loyalty Hub, a new gaming ecosystem inspired by cyberpunk. Players engage in missions to earn rewards, progressing through levels and earning cyber coins for prizes. The platform also offers mini-games ensuring wins without risks. Parimatch is a global leader with millions of active users.
- Country:
- India
Parimatch, a leading global gaming platform, has launched its latest feature, the Loyalty Hub, aimed at gaming and sports enthusiasts craving more excitement and rewards. This cutting-edge ecosystem draws inspiration from the cyberpunk genre, immersing players in a neon-filled, futuristic landscape that merges innovation with rebellion.
Participants become digital warriors, embarking on missions to rise through ranks and earn rewards. The Loyalty Hub's 20 levels offer a variety of missions in iGames and Sports categories, where players complete tasks to collect cyber coins and progress. Each level introduces new challenges, enhancing excitement and providing enriching rewards.
Accumulated cyber coins can be exchanged in the Bonus Bazaar for valuable rewards like Free Spins and Deposit Bonuses. Mini-games like 'Wheel of Fortune' and 'Scratch & Win' offer risk-free entertainment. Parimatch, with a global user base of 3 million, is backed by renowned athletes and continues to lead in the iGaming space globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unraveling the Grey Market: Risks and Rewards in IPO Trading
Dutch Court's Bold Move: Cut Nitrogen Emissions by 2030
Anubhav Outreach Campaign 2025: Workshop for Nodal Officers to Boost Quality Submissions
Care Health Insurance Unveils Ultimate Health Coverage with Unique Rewards
Executive Order Halts Refugee Admissions: Afghan Families Stuck in Limbo