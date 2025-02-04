Left Menu

ISPL Expands with New Teams and Star Power in Season 3

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is planning a major expansion for its third season by adding two new teams, driven by increasing market interest. The league is gaining momentum with celebrity team owners and a mix of sports and entertainment, featuring a T10 format with unique rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:00 IST
ISPL Expands with New Teams and Star Power in Season 3
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), currently in its second season, is aiming to expand for its third season with the addition of two new teams due to a surge in market interest. According to a statement from ISPL, this decision is fueled by an 'overwhelming market request' to grow the league's stature.

ISPL Season 3 is poised for significant expansion, spurred by mounting market interest. Already, there is palpable demand, with excitement building over two renowned celebrities joining as team owners. With top-tier stakeholders such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Suriya, the league's expansion promises to enhance its prestige and appeal. Season 2 is currently offering a thrilling blend of sports and entertainment with 34 matches and live performances from renowned artists spread over 21 days.

In the league phase, each team will play against other five teams twice before proceeding to the playoffs through Qualifier, Eliminator 1, Eliminator 2, and Final. The game is set in a T10 format with distinctive rules, such as ten overs per team, mandatory power plays, and a maximum of two overs per bowler, ensuring a dynamic and fast-paced cricket experience. At the forefront is the Tape Ball, offering an exhilarating pace and smooth gameplay.

The teams and their prominent backers are drawing attention: Chennai Singams (Suriya), Majhi Mumbai (Amitabh Bachchan), Tiigers of Kolkata (Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan), Srinagar Ke Veer (Akshay Kumar), KVN Bangalore Strikers (Hrithik Roshan), and Falcon Risers Hyderabad (Ram Charan). The ISPL is a novel Tennis Cricket League with an ambitious mission to discover and promote local cricket talent across India, providing them a grand stage to showcase their prowess within a stadium environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025