ISPL Expands with New Teams and Star Power in Season 3

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), currently in its second season, is aiming to expand for its third season with the addition of two new teams due to a surge in market interest. According to a statement from ISPL, this decision is fueled by an 'overwhelming market request' to grow the league's stature.

ISPL Season 3 is poised for significant expansion, spurred by mounting market interest. Already, there is palpable demand, with excitement building over two renowned celebrities joining as team owners. With top-tier stakeholders such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Suriya, the league's expansion promises to enhance its prestige and appeal. Season 2 is currently offering a thrilling blend of sports and entertainment with 34 matches and live performances from renowned artists spread over 21 days.

In the league phase, each team will play against other five teams twice before proceeding to the playoffs through Qualifier, Eliminator 1, Eliminator 2, and Final. The game is set in a T10 format with distinctive rules, such as ten overs per team, mandatory power plays, and a maximum of two overs per bowler, ensuring a dynamic and fast-paced cricket experience. At the forefront is the Tape Ball, offering an exhilarating pace and smooth gameplay.

The teams and their prominent backers are drawing attention: Chennai Singams (Suriya), Majhi Mumbai (Amitabh Bachchan), Tiigers of Kolkata (Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan), Srinagar Ke Veer (Akshay Kumar), KVN Bangalore Strikers (Hrithik Roshan), and Falcon Risers Hyderabad (Ram Charan). The ISPL is a novel Tennis Cricket League with an ambitious mission to discover and promote local cricket talent across India, providing them a grand stage to showcase their prowess within a stadium environment.

