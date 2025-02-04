Left Menu

Shillong Set to Ignite: ISL Football Makes Grand Debut

Shillong is set to host its first Indian Super League (ISL) match, featuring NorthEast United FC against Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The venue promises exciting football action, drawing stars like Sunil Chhetri and Redeem Tlang. The move to Shillong is supported by enthusiastic fans and local government.

Shillong is poised for a thrilling sporting event as it prepares to host its inaugural Indian Super League (ISL) match. The game will see NorthEast United FC face off against Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium this Friday.

Football enthusiasts in Meghalaya are eagerly anticipating the match, marking a significant moment for local fans. Two subsequent matches featuring renowned teams like Bengaluru FC and East Bengal will also take place in the city, promising more high-octane football for viewers.

The decision to bring ISL to Shillong follows an impressive turnout during the Durand Cup, further backed by support from the Meghalaya government. Local star Redeem Tlang, a prominent player in the league, expressed his excitement about playing in his hometown, emphasizing the city's passion for football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

