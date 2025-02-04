Chris Dehring Ushers in New Era for West Indies Cricket as CEO

In a significant move for Caribbean sports, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has welcomed Chris Dehring as its new Chief Executive Officer. His induction on Monday at the CWI headquarters, located at Coolidge Cricket Ground, was marked by the presence of CWI President Kishore Shallow, Vice President Azim Bassarath, and Chief Operating Officer Lynford Inverary.

Dehring's appointment comes as West Indies cricket finds itself at a transformative point, facing the necessity to innovate and evolve in the modern cricketing landscape. His mission involves redefining strategies by intertwining the sport's cherished traditions with the fresh dynamism needed to enhance competitiveness and foster a deeper bond with the team's extensive fan base.

CWI President Kishore Shallow articulated the impact of Dehring's leadership, indicating a new era for West Indies cricket. He underscored Dehring's vision and passion as pivotal for steering the region's cricket forward. Dehring, expressing his commitment, shared his ambitions of rejuvenating the cricketing structure, optimizing commercial prospects, and intensifying player and fan engagement, all while respecting the sport's rich history.

