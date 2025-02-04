Left Menu

Chris Dehring Ushers in New Era for West Indies Cricket as CEO

Chris Dehring has been officially appointed as the CEO of Cricket West Indies, signaling a new chapter for the organization. His leadership aims to balance tradition with innovation, ensure competitiveness, and deepen the connection between the team and its fans, setting the stage for a transformative period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:06 IST
Chris Dehring Ushers in New Era for West Indies Cricket as CEO
Cricket West Indies' newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Chris Dehring (Image: CWI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Antigua and Barbuda

In a significant move for Caribbean sports, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has welcomed Chris Dehring as its new Chief Executive Officer. His induction on Monday at the CWI headquarters, located at Coolidge Cricket Ground, was marked by the presence of CWI President Kishore Shallow, Vice President Azim Bassarath, and Chief Operating Officer Lynford Inverary.

Dehring's appointment comes as West Indies cricket finds itself at a transformative point, facing the necessity to innovate and evolve in the modern cricketing landscape. His mission involves redefining strategies by intertwining the sport's cherished traditions with the fresh dynamism needed to enhance competitiveness and foster a deeper bond with the team's extensive fan base.

CWI President Kishore Shallow articulated the impact of Dehring's leadership, indicating a new era for West Indies cricket. He underscored Dehring's vision and passion as pivotal for steering the region's cricket forward. Dehring, expressing his commitment, shared his ambitions of rejuvenating the cricketing structure, optimizing commercial prospects, and intensifying player and fan engagement, all while respecting the sport's rich history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025