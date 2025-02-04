Varun Chakaravarthy Joins India Squad for ODI Series Against England

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the inclusion of star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy in Team India's squad for the forthcoming ODI series against England. Chakaravarthy, who claimed 14 wickets including a remarkable five-wicket haul in Rajkot, earned the 'Player of the Series' title in the recent T20I series against England.

The series is set to start in Nagpur on Thursday, followed by matches in Cuttack and Ahmedabad, concluding on February 12. This series against England serves as a crucial preparation for India's ICC Champions Trophy campaign. Notably, Harshit Rana replaces Jasprit Bumrah, marking the only change in the squad.

Earlier, India triumphed over England 4-1 in the T20I series. The ICC Men's Champions Trophy, featuring elite teams such as India, takes place from February 19 to March 9 across Pakistan and the UAE. India will face Bangladesh on February 20, followed by matches against Pakistan and New Zealand in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)