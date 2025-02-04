Shubman Gill Defends Team India's Resilience

India's vice-captain Shubman Gill has stepped up to defend the team's recent performance following a tough Test series loss in Australia, emphasizing that one poor showing shouldn't define the team's quality. Gill urged critics to acknowledge the consistent performances in past series and tournaments.

Despite suffering a 1-3 defeat in the series, the end of India's decade-long dominance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Gill remains optimistic. He highlighted the absence of pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the decisive match, suggesting it led to narrowly missed opportunities for victory.

Looking ahead, Gill points to upcoming ODIs against England as crucial preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy. He emphasized the importance of team continuity amid rising domestic talents, while maintaining a healthy competitiveness with teammates.

(With inputs from agencies.)