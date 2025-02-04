Left Menu

Pietersen Applauds Chakravarthy's ODI Inclusion, Hails Abhishek Sharma's Effortless T20I Performance

Kevin Pietersen praised Varun Chakravarthy's inclusion in India's ODI squad against England, but anticipates a better English performance. Despite England's T20I series loss, he noted flaws in strategic decisions. Pietersen lauded Abhishek Sharma's remarkable T20I performance, comparing it to India great Yuvraj Singh's influence.

England cricket legend Kevin Pietersen expressed approval of Varun Chakravarthy joining the Indian squad for the upcoming ODI series against England, labeling it as 'a great decision.' He, however, anticipates that English batsmen could adjust better to Chakravarthy's bowling in the longer match format.

Chakravarthy's impressive performance in the T20I series, where he claimed 14 wickets in India's 4-1 victory, earned him a spot in the ODI lineup starting Thursday in Nagpur. Pietersen shared these insights during the launch of Dram Bell Scotch Whisky.

Pietersen criticized England's T20I performance as a 'disaster,' suggesting that strategic missteps, such as not opting for a like-for-like concussion substitute, cost them dearly. He was particularly impressed by Abhishek Sharma's exceptional T20I innings, drawing parallels to the legendary Yuvraj Singh's playing style.

(With inputs from agencies.)

