India's T20I Star Abhishek Sharma Garners Praise Ahead Of New Zealand Series

As India prepares for the highly anticipated T20I series against New Zealand, starting January 21, former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Cheteshwar Pujara have praised rising star Abhishek Sharma's batting skills. Appearing on the JioHotstar show 'T20 Titans', Raina highlighted Sharma's impressive range of shots, focusing on his ability to hit sixes off spinners and play elegant cover drives. Raina remarked, "His footwork is commendable, and his straight-driving ability is highly impressive."

Pujara echoed a similar sentiment, emphasizing Sharma's versatility. "Abhishek is equally adept on both legs, and offside, showing attacking intent from the start," Pujara said. "His impressive shot variety and length detection make him a dynamic player." Sharma, at 25, will play a key role in India's preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup in 2026.

However, the Indian team faced a setback with all-rounder Washington Sundar ruled out due to a side strain. BCCI confirmed Ravi Bishnoi as his replacement, while Shreyas Iyer replaces the injured Tilak Varma for the opening trio of matches. Captained by Suryakumar Yadav, the team includes seasoned players like Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)