Abhay Singh Eyes Olympic Glory: Squash's Big Leap in India

Abhay Singh, a decorated Indian squash player, discusses the growth of squash as it gears up for its Olympics debut in 2028. While reflecting on his recent Arjuna Award, he highlights the sport's challenges, the new opportunities, and the journey ahead for Indian players aiming for Olympic medals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:58 IST
Abhay Singh. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian squash sensation Abhay Singh shared his views on the future of squash in India, particularly as the sport prepares for its Olympic debut in the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Fresh off receiving the prestigious Arjuna Award, Singh spoke to ANI about India's progress in squash and the road ahead.

Honored with India's second-highest sporting award, Singh expressed satisfaction with the recognition. Reflecting on India's historic fifth-place finish at last year's WSF World Team Championships, where they faced a formidable French team, Singh noted the need for further development to achieve success.

With the inclusion of squash in the upcoming Olympics, Indian players are motivated to elevate their game. Singh acknowledged the long journey ahead but emphasized the excitement surrounding this opportunity. He pointed out the importance of aligning with top global teams to secure medals and highlighted the robust support from the Indian government and other bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

