Karnataka Dominates National Games with Record-Breaking Swimmers

Karnataka's swim team delivered a stellar performance at the National Games, concluding their campaign with a remarkable haul of 37 medals, including 22 golds. Star swimmers Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu each secured nine gold medals, contributing significantly to the state's success.

Desinghu, only 14 years old, set a new Games record of 57.34 seconds in the women's 100m freestyle, breaking her own previous record. Nataraj, a seasoned Olympian, clinched the men's 100m freestyle with a time of 50.65 seconds. The duo also collaborated to win the mixed 4x100m medley gold.

Although both swimmers achieved the same number of golds, Desinghu surpassed Nataraj in the overall medal tally. Karnataka's commanding display was highlighted by Vidith S Shankar's victory in the men's 100m breaststroke, while Kerala's Harshitha Jayaram took gold in the women's 100m breaststroke, marking the only event Karnataka didn't win.

