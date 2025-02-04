Left Menu

Karnataka Dominates National Games with Record-Breaking Swimmers

Karnataka's swimmers made waves at the National Games, with Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu bagging nine gold each. Desinghu, a 14-year-old, set a new record, while Nataraj continued his winning streak. Karnataka concluded their campaign with 37 medals, including 22 gold, showing overwhelming dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haldwani | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:20 IST
Karnataka Dominates National Games with Record-Breaking Swimmers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Karnataka's swim team delivered a stellar performance at the National Games, concluding their campaign with a remarkable haul of 37 medals, including 22 golds. Star swimmers Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu each secured nine gold medals, contributing significantly to the state's success.

Desinghu, only 14 years old, set a new Games record of 57.34 seconds in the women's 100m freestyle, breaking her own previous record. Nataraj, a seasoned Olympian, clinched the men's 100m freestyle with a time of 50.65 seconds. The duo also collaborated to win the mixed 4x100m medley gold.

Although both swimmers achieved the same number of golds, Desinghu surpassed Nataraj in the overall medal tally. Karnataka's commanding display was highlighted by Vidith S Shankar's victory in the men's 100m breaststroke, while Kerala's Harshitha Jayaram took gold in the women's 100m breaststroke, marking the only event Karnataka didn't win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025