Leonardo Jardim Takes Helm at Cruzeiro: A Strategic Move
Leonardo Jardim has been appointed as the new coach for Cruzeiro after leaving UAE's Al-Ain. Jardim joins the Brazilian team on a contract valid until 2026. Meanwhile, Vladimir Ivic has replaced Jardim at Al-Ain after their recent struggles in the Asian Champions League.
Cruzeiro has recruited Leonardo Jardim as their new head coach, marking a new chapter for the Brazilian Serie A team that finished ninth last season. Jardim's appointment came just hours after he departed from UAE Pro League side Al-Ain, where Vladimir Ivic steps in as his successor.
Jardim has committed to Cruzeiro through 2026, bringing experience from previous tenures in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE. At Al-Ain, Jardim's exit followed their disappointing run in the Asian Champions League Elite, a competition where the team secured only two points from seven matches.
At Al-Ain, Vladimir Ivic assumes the mantle with a year and a half contract. His coaching record includes a stint at Watford and Maccabi Tel Aviv, among others. Ivic now faces the challenge of elevating Al-Ain's position as they stand fourth in the UAE Pro League after 14 games.
