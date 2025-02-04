Left Menu

Leonardo Jardim Takes Helm at Cruzeiro: A Strategic Move

Leonardo Jardim has been appointed as the new coach for Cruzeiro after leaving UAE's Al-Ain. Jardim joins the Brazilian team on a contract valid until 2026. Meanwhile, Vladimir Ivic has replaced Jardim at Al-Ain after their recent struggles in the Asian Champions League.

Updated: 04-02-2025 20:44 IST
Cruzeiro has recruited Leonardo Jardim as their new head coach, marking a new chapter for the Brazilian Serie A team that finished ninth last season. Jardim's appointment came just hours after he departed from UAE Pro League side Al-Ain, where Vladimir Ivic steps in as his successor.

Jardim has committed to Cruzeiro through 2026, bringing experience from previous tenures in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE. At Al-Ain, Jardim's exit followed their disappointing run in the Asian Champions League Elite, a competition where the team secured only two points from seven matches.

At Al-Ain, Vladimir Ivic assumes the mantle with a year and a half contract. His coaching record includes a stint at Watford and Maccabi Tel Aviv, among others. Ivic now faces the challenge of elevating Al-Ain's position as they stand fourth in the UAE Pro League after 14 games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

