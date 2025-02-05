Left Menu

Castro's Shock Debut: Bologna Seals Coppa Italia Semis Spot

Santiago Castro's late goal secured a 1-0 win for Bologna over Atalanta, advancing them to the Coppa Italia semi-finals. Despite Atalanta's strong start, Bologna's defense and goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski proved resilient. The team awaits the winner of the Juventus vs. Empoli quarter-final for their next challenge.

Santiago Castro, coming off the bench, made an immediate impact by scoring within two minutes to secure Bologna's 1-0 victory against Atalanta, propelling them to the Coppa Italia semi-finals.

Bologna, without a tournament win since 1974, now looks forward to facing either Juventus or Empoli in the upcoming semi-final. Atalanta, hosting the match, initiated with promise as Charles De Ketelaere fired an early shot, which was skillfully redirected by Bologna's keeper, Lukasz Skorupski.

Santiago Castro's crucial goal, resulting from Charalampos Lykogiannis's precise free kick, electrified the away fans, while Atalanta's persistent attempts for an equalizer were thwarted by Bologna's stout defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

