PSG Reach French Cup Quarters with Solid Win Over Le Mans

Paris St Germain successfully secured their spot in the French Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday with a decisive 2-0 win over third-tier team Le Mans. Goals from Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola paved the way for the victory.

Dunkerque likewise advanced to the quarter-finals by edging out top-flight Lille in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 stalemate. Brest managed a 2-1 elimination of Ligue 2's Troyes.

Despite Le Mans' efforts to stave off Ligue 1 leaders PSG, their attempts were thwarted by a defensive error, allowing the visitors to capitalize. PSG, who will host Monaco next on Friday, remain unbeaten in all competitions since November.

