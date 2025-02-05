PSG Reach French Cup Quarters with Solid Win Over Le Mans
Paris St Germain progressed to the French Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Le Mans, thanks to goals by Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola. Dunkerque also advanced by beating Lille on penalties, and Brest eliminated Troyes. PSG will next face Monaco in a Ligue 1 match.
Paris St Germain successfully secured their spot in the French Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday with a decisive 2-0 win over third-tier team Le Mans. Goals from Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola paved the way for the victory.
Dunkerque likewise advanced to the quarter-finals by edging out top-flight Lille in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 stalemate. Brest managed a 2-1 elimination of Ligue 2's Troyes.
Despite Le Mans' efforts to stave off Ligue 1 leaders PSG, their attempts were thwarted by a defensive error, allowing the visitors to capitalize. PSG, who will host Monaco next on Friday, remain unbeaten in all competitions since November.
(With inputs from agencies.)
