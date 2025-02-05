Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii Gears Up for Waratahs Debut

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii dispelled concerns about his fitness on Wednesday, confidently stating that he is ready for the New South Wales Waratahs' Super Rugby Pacific season opener next week.

After thrilling fans during his debut for the Wallabies last November, Suaalii faced a setback with a knee issue, causing him to miss a pre-season match. However, he reassured supporters, announcing his return to training and availability for selection.

Suaalii's flexible playing style has been praised by twice World Rugby Player of the Year Beauden Barrett, highlighting the young player's promising future in a competition grappling with New Zealand's formidable teams.

