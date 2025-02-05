Left Menu

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii Gears Up for Waratahs Debut

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii has reassured fans about his fitness and is poised to play in the New South Wales Waratahs' Super Rugby Pacific season opener. Following a knee issue that kept him out of a recent match, the young talent expressed excitement about his return to the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 07:41 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 07:41 IST
Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii Gears Up for Waratahs Debut

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii dispelled concerns about his fitness on Wednesday, confidently stating that he is ready for the New South Wales Waratahs' Super Rugby Pacific season opener next week.

After thrilling fans during his debut for the Wallabies last November, Suaalii faced a setback with a knee issue, causing him to miss a pre-season match. However, he reassured supporters, announcing his return to training and availability for selection.

Suaalii's flexible playing style has been praised by twice World Rugby Player of the Year Beauden Barrett, highlighting the young player's promising future in a competition grappling with New Zealand's formidable teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025