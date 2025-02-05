Left Menu

Lindsey Vonn's Fearless Return to Skiing

Lindsey Vonn competes at the Alpine skiing world championships after returning to the circuit at age 40. Despite knee surgery, she's confident and aims to compete in the Milan-Cortina Olympics. Vonn placed 20th in initial training and is testing gear for future success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 05-02-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 09:20 IST
Lindsey Vonn
  • Country:
  • Austria

Lindsey Vonn, the iconic figure in Alpine skiing, has made a remarkable return to the slopes at the age of 40. The champion, who retired in 2019, is back on the competitive circuit after undergoing knee surgery where part of her right knee was replaced with titanium.

During her recent performance at the Alpine skiing world championships, Vonn excelled on a challenging course. Despite previously aching legs, Vonn described the experience as 'fun' after finishing 20th in the opening training session. Her comeback has surprised many, given she wasn't planning to race at the worlds initially, but her progress has led her to partake in multiple upcoming events.

Vonn's main goal remains the Milan-Cortina Olympics next season. Currently, she is focused on testing equipment and strategies to ensure future success. 'This season is all about figuring out what it's going to take to be successful next year,' Vonn stated, emphasizing her determination and strategic approach ahead of the next Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

