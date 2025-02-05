Managing Jasprit Bumrah: The Key to India's Cricketing Success

Vernon Philander, former South African fast bowler, emphasizes the need for India to manage Jasprit Bumrah's workload amid a crowded international cricket calendar. Bumrah's exceptional skills have set a high standard for fast bowlers worldwide, yet injury risks loom if he is overutilized.

Philander suggests that the Indian cricket board should allow Bumrah to participate primarily in key series and tournaments. The temptation to involve him in every match must be resisted to preserve his longevity, especially during demanding events like the IPL.

The question of managing bowlers' workloads is increasingly relevant as the Champions Trophy approaches. Philander also envisions the inclusion of players like Bumrah, Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav in future SA20 seasons, which could benefit young players learning from seasoned professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)