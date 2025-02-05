Mumbai vs Haryana: Ranji Trophy Game Moves to Kolkata
The BCCI has relocated the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal between Mumbai and Haryana from Lahli to Kolkata due to weather-related concerns. The match, commencing February 8, will feature prominent players like Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube. Haryana's lineup will be led by seam-bowler Anshul Kamboj.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to shift the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal clash between defending champions Mumbai and Haryana from Lahli to Kolkata. This move comes as a precautionary measure against potential adverse weather conditions in Northern India, according to sources.
All quarterfinals, which will be five-day matches, are set to begin on February 8 and conclude on February 12. The Mumbai Cricket Association president, Ajinkya Naik, confirmed the shift of venue to Eden Gardens and expressed readiness for the revised arrangements.
The match is anticipated with star players like India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dube representing Mumbai, while Haryana will feature notable performance by rising seam-bowler Anshul Kamboj.
(With inputs from agencies.)
