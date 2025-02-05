Zaheer Khan and LSG Invest in Mayank Yadav's Long-term Potential
Zaheer Khan highlights LSG's focus on nurturing Mayank Yadav's talent, prioritizing his long-term career without rushing him back to cricket post-injuries. LSG sees promise in the young pacer, investing heavily in his retention while sharing optimism for his future contributions to both the franchise and Indian cricket.
Former Indian pacer and Lucknow Super Giants mentor Zaheer Khan has emphasized the franchise's commitment to nurturing young pace sensation Mayank Yadav's talent for the long haul.
Highlighting Mayank's history of injuries, Zaheer revealed ongoing efforts with the National Cricket Academy to ensure Yadav's complete recovery and long-term stability. Mayank, whose promising career was interrupted by injuries following a stellar IPL debut, is set to be a significant asset for both the franchise and Indian cricket.
The franchise's determination to prevent any rush and the collaboration comes amid high hopes for Mayank, who was retained in the recent IPL mega auction. Head coach Justin Langer echoed this sentiment, underscoring the importance of patience and careful development for the young bowler's promising career.
(With inputs from agencies.)
