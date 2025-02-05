Ashleigh Gardner Named Captain of Gujarat Giants for WPL

Australia's dynamic all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has been appointed the captain of the Gujarat Giants, set to lead the team in the Women's Premier League starting later this month. The 27-year-old has succeeded fellow Australian Beth Mooney, with the competition kicking off on February 14 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Despite the team's last-place finishes in the two previous seasons since the league's inception in 2023, hopes are high for a turnaround under Gardner's leadership. With her extensive experience from debuting in 2017 and her impressive performance record, Gardner brings a wealth of expertise, having scored over 1,400 runs and taken 78 wickets in T20Is.

Her accolades, including the Belinda Clark Award and pivotal roles in Australia's cricket successes, bolster her credentials. Gardner expressed her excitement and honored responsibility to lead the Giants, citing a strong mix of talent in the team. Franchise officials, including head coach Michael Klinger and Adani Sportsline's Sanjay Adesara, are optimistic about her potential to guide the franchise to a successful campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)