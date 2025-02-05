Left Menu

Haryana's Suruchi Triumphs at National Games

Suruchi from Haryana claimed the gold medal in women's 10m air pistol at the National Games with a score of 245.7. Teammate Palak won silver, and Simranpreet Kaur Brar secured bronze. For the men's 50m rifle event, eight finalists were determined, with the conclusive round set for Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 05-02-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a stunning display of marksmanship, Haryana's Suruchi clinched the gold medal in the women's 10m air pistol shooting event during Wednesday's National Games, scoring an impressive 245.7 points. Meanwhile, fellow participant Palak, also from Haryana, earned the silver with 243.6 points, followed by Punjab's Simranpreet Kaur Brar, who took home the bronze, scoring 218.8 points.

The prestigious Trishool Shooting Range witnessed intense competition as athletes vied for top honors. In the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event, 33 sharpshooters from across the country battled for a coveted spot in the eight-person final. After a fiercely contested qualification round, standout performers included Madhya Pradesh's Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who led with a score of 598, and SSCB's Chain Singh who scored 594.

The list of finalists also featured Niraj Kumar, Nishan Bhudha, Swapnil Suresh Kusale, Akhil Sheoran, Goldi Gurjar, and Ganga Singh. This climatic contest is scheduled for Thursday, promising an exciting conclusion to the competition.

