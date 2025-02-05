Veer Ahlawat's Journey: Rising on the DP World Tour

India's rising star, Veer Ahlawat, is gradually establishing his presence on the DP World Tour. Fresh off his latest journey, Ahlawat prepares to compete in his fourth consecutive week at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters 2025.

Among the Indian contingent, Shubhankar Sharma stands out with more experience. Ahlawat, after facing initial setbacks like missing the cut at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, has shown tangible progress, participating in key weekend rounds of the Ras Al Khaimah and Bapco Bahrain Championships, notably finishing T-27 and T-49 respectively.

Determined to build on these opportunities, the golfer highlights the DPWT's role, where promo from the Indian PGTI Tour paved his path. With a keen focus on consistency, Ahlawat's recent performances indicate a promising trajectory for an athlete eager to refine his craft.

(With inputs from agencies.)