Vadodara to Host IML with Cricket Legends in Action

The International Masters League (IML) has shifted its second leg to Vadodara's Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium, following an announcement replacing the former venue in Rajkot. The eagerly awaited tournament, set from February 22 to March 16, will open at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium with a clash between India Masters and Sri Lanka Masters. Although the location has changed, the schedule remains consistent, showcasing cricket legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Shane Watson, Jacques Kallis, Kumar Sangakkara, and Eoin Morgan.

BCA President Pranav Amin shared his enthusiasm, welcoming the IML to Vadodara. He emphasized the stadium's top-tier facilities and readiness to host cricket's luminaries, offering fans in Vadodara and Gujarat an extraordinary spectacle as these masters display their prowess on the field once more. The tournament, after starting in Navi Mumbai, will transition to Vadodara before moving to Raipur, which will host the semi-finals and final matches. Excitement is on the rise for what is expected to be a captivating cricket season, headlined by the Masters.

