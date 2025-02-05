Left Menu

Vadodara to Host IML with Cricket Legends in Action

The International Masters League moves to Vadodara's BCA Stadium for part of its first season, kicking off February 22. Navi Mumbai hosts the first match with cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara. The tournament, featuring renowned cricket icons, promises an exhilarating display for fans in Gujarat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:35 IST
Vadodara to Host IML with Cricket Legends in Action
International Masters League logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Masters League (IML) has shifted its second leg to Vadodara's Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium, following an announcement replacing the former venue in Rajkot. The eagerly awaited tournament, set from February 22 to March 16, will open at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium with a clash between India Masters and Sri Lanka Masters. Although the location has changed, the schedule remains consistent, showcasing cricket legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Shane Watson, Jacques Kallis, Kumar Sangakkara, and Eoin Morgan.

BCA President Pranav Amin shared his enthusiasm, welcoming the IML to Vadodara. He emphasized the stadium's top-tier facilities and readiness to host cricket's luminaries, offering fans in Vadodara and Gujarat an extraordinary spectacle as these masters display their prowess on the field once more. The tournament, after starting in Navi Mumbai, will transition to Vadodara before moving to Raipur, which will host the semi-finals and final matches. Excitement is on the rise for what is expected to be a captivating cricket season, headlined by the Masters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025