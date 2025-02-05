Left Menu

Nitin Menon Withdraws from ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan

Umpire Nitin Menon, India's sole representative on the ICC Elite Panel, will not officiate in the upcoming Champions Trophy in Pakistan due to personal reasons. The ICC has listed 15 officials, including 12 umpires, for the event, with matches in Pakistan and India participating from Dubai.

  • United Arab Emirates

Nitin Menon, the only Indian umpire in the ICC Elite Panel, has opted out of officiating in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan this month, citing personal reasons. The event is set to begin on February 19 in Karachi and will conclude on March 9.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a roster of 15 match officials for the upcoming tournament, comprising three match referees and 12 umpires. Highlights include Australian legend David Boon, seasoned Sri Lankan Ranjan Madugalle, and Zimbabwe's Andrew Pycroft as match referees.

The tournament, spread across Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, has India playing all their matches in Dubai due to security concerns. Despite Menon's absence, the ICC assures the presence of experienced officials to maintain high-quality officiating standards.

