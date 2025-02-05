Nitin Menon Withdraws from ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan

Nitin Menon, the only Indian umpire in the ICC Elite Panel, has opted out of officiating in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan this month, citing personal reasons. The event is set to begin on February 19 in Karachi and will conclude on March 9.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a roster of 15 match officials for the upcoming tournament, comprising three match referees and 12 umpires. Highlights include Australian legend David Boon, seasoned Sri Lankan Ranjan Madugalle, and Zimbabwe's Andrew Pycroft as match referees.

The tournament, spread across Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, has India playing all their matches in Dubai due to security concerns. Despite Menon's absence, the ICC assures the presence of experienced officials to maintain high-quality officiating standards.

