Zhou Guanyu's Triumphant Return to Ferrari: A New Chapter in F1

Zhou Guanyu, acclaimed as the first Chinese driver to compete in Formula 1, is set to join Ferrari as a reserve driver for the 2025 season. Zhou, who departed from Sauber last year, will be ready to step in if Charles Leclerc or Lewis Hamilton are unable to race.

The 25-year-old made his F1 debut in 2022 with Alfa Romeo, later returning to the Sauber name. With a career-best finish of eighth place, Zhou benefits from significant commercial and sponsorship support in China. His connection with Ferrari stems from his earlier stint as a Ferrari academy driver.

Zhou joins Antonio Giovinazzi as Ferrari's reserve, who last raced in F1 in 2021. Despite being a long-time reserve, Giovinazzi has yet to compete for the team. The previous year, the absence of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix saw the promotion of Oliver Bearman from Formula 2, who delivered a commendable performance, securing a full-time drive with Haas in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)