India's ODI Stars Seek Redemption in England Series

India's cricket stalwarts are under intense scrutiny as they gear up for a pivotal ODI series against England, starting Thursday. As they finalize preparations for the Champions Trophy, key lineup decisions loom over the team.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli aim to silence critics after a disappointing red-ball season. In recent ODIs, their performances have been underwhelming, putting added pressure on the duo as they eye redemption in a format where they've previously excelled.

Alongside star players, India's team management faces dilemmas over wicketkeeper selections, with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant both strong contenders. The upcoming series against England will test players' readiness for the prestigious Champions Trophy in 2023.

