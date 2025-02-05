Left Menu

India's ODI Stars Seek Redemption in England Series

India's seasoned cricket stars, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, face scrutiny as they enter a crucial ODI series against England. With spots in the lineup under evaluation, questions persist about the wicketkeeper position and the readiness of key players ahead of the Champions Trophy.

India's cricket stalwarts are under intense scrutiny as they gear up for a pivotal ODI series against England, starting Thursday. As they finalize preparations for the Champions Trophy, key lineup decisions loom over the team.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli aim to silence critics after a disappointing red-ball season. In recent ODIs, their performances have been underwhelming, putting added pressure on the duo as they eye redemption in a format where they've previously excelled.

Alongside star players, India's team management faces dilemmas over wicketkeeper selections, with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant both strong contenders. The upcoming series against England will test players' readiness for the prestigious Champions Trophy in 2023.

