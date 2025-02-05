I-League Round 13: Pivotal Battles at Both Ends of the Table

Round 13 of the I-League unfolds with high-stakes matches that may alter the league dynamics significantly. The spotlight will be on Churchill Brothers as they face Gokulam Kerala FC in Goa, aiming to regain consistency while hoping to reclaim the top spot they recently lost.

Gokulam seeks redemption after a streak-ending loss to Inter Kashi, eyeing a climb to third place with a win. Meanwhile, fellow contenders Inter Kashi play against Dempo, who are struggling defensively, having leaked eight goals in their last five matches.

At the lower end, Delhi FC faces SC Bengaluru in a vital game potentially reshaping their survival chances. With Aizawl FC hoping for no winner, the relegation battle intensifies as each point becomes crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)