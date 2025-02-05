Left Menu

I-League Round 13: Pivotal Battles at Both Ends of the Table

Round 13 of the I-League promises decisive fixtures that could shape the course of the season. With key matches for both title contenders and relegation hopefuls, the outcomes of games involving Churchill Brothers, Gokulam Kerala, and Delhi FC are set to have far-reaching implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:44 IST
I-League Round 13: Pivotal Battles at Both Ends of the Table
Churchill Brothers during I-League (Image: AIFF media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Round 13 of the I-League unfolds with high-stakes matches that may alter the league dynamics significantly. The spotlight will be on Churchill Brothers as they face Gokulam Kerala FC in Goa, aiming to regain consistency while hoping to reclaim the top spot they recently lost.

Gokulam seeks redemption after a streak-ending loss to Inter Kashi, eyeing a climb to third place with a win. Meanwhile, fellow contenders Inter Kashi play against Dempo, who are struggling defensively, having leaked eight goals in their last five matches.

At the lower end, Delhi FC faces SC Bengaluru in a vital game potentially reshaping their survival chances. With Aizawl FC hoping for no winner, the relegation battle intensifies as each point becomes crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025