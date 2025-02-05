Meghalaya Honours Canoeing Hero with Government Job

In a move to acknowledge exceptional sporting talent, Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced a state government job offer for National Games bronze medalist Pynshngain Kurbah. Kurbah earned her bronze in canoeing at the prestigious 38th edition of the National Games in Uttarakhand.

In a video call detailing this honor, the Chief Minister expressed his admiration for Kurbah's achievements, stating, "I have good news for you. Upon your return, we will secure a government job for you to ensure your future security, as you have made us proud." This initiative aims to set a precedent for other young athletes to aspire for medals at the National Games, Asian Games, and the Olympics.

The government job offer falls in line with the recently passed state sports policy which rewards National, Asian, and Olympic Games medallists with employment. Meanwhile, 15-year-old Indra Sharma added to Meghalaya's medal tally with a silver in the men's canoe slalom, highlighting the collaborative efforts of athletes and state administration in advancing watersports in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)