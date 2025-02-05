Left Menu

Meghalaya Honours Canoeing Hero with Government Job

Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has announced a state government job for National Games bronze medalist Pynshngain Kurbah. The move aims to recognize her achievement in canoeing at the National Games and inspire other young athletes. The decision is part of the state's policy to reward sports achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:52 IST
Meghalaya Honours Canoeing Hero with Government Job
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to acknowledge exceptional sporting talent, Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced a state government job offer for National Games bronze medalist Pynshngain Kurbah. Kurbah earned her bronze in canoeing at the prestigious 38th edition of the National Games in Uttarakhand.

In a video call detailing this honor, the Chief Minister expressed his admiration for Kurbah's achievements, stating, "I have good news for you. Upon your return, we will secure a government job for you to ensure your future security, as you have made us proud." This initiative aims to set a precedent for other young athletes to aspire for medals at the National Games, Asian Games, and the Olympics.

The government job offer falls in line with the recently passed state sports policy which rewards National, Asian, and Olympic Games medallists with employment. Meanwhile, 15-year-old Indra Sharma added to Meghalaya's medal tally with a silver in the men's canoe slalom, highlighting the collaborative efforts of athletes and state administration in advancing watersports in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025