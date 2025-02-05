Rohit Sharma Ready for ODI Challenges Amid Retirement Speculations

India captain Rohit Sharma addressed mounting questions surrounding his cricketing form and potential retirement plans, emphasizing his current focus on the one-day international series against England and the Champions Trophy.

Despite India's recent defeats at the hands of New Zealand and Australia, the 37-year-old remained firm in his commitment to the game, dismissing speculation over his ODI career's longevity.

Sharma's attention now turns to leading his team through the upcoming series as he seeks to reestablish dominance in the ODI format.

