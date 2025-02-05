Rohit Sharma Ready for ODI Challenges Amid Retirement Speculations
India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma addressed speculations about his form and future, emphasizing his focus on the upcoming one-day international series against England and the Champions Trophy. Despite recent defeats and retirement rumors, Sharma remains committed to leading his team and tackling new challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:46 IST
India captain Rohit Sharma addressed mounting questions surrounding his cricketing form and potential retirement plans, emphasizing his current focus on the one-day international series against England and the Champions Trophy.
Despite India's recent defeats at the hands of New Zealand and Australia, the 37-year-old remained firm in his commitment to the game, dismissing speculation over his ODI career's longevity.
Sharma's attention now turns to leading his team through the upcoming series as he seeks to reestablish dominance in the ODI format.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh named ICC men's T20 International Cricketer of the Year 2024.
Shivam Dube Returns to India's T20I Squad Amid England Series
India's ODI Stars Seek Redemption in England Series
Shapoor Zadran Bids Farewell to International Cricket
Suresh Raina Advocates Aggressive Play for Indian Skipper Sharma Ahead of England Series