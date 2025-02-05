Left Menu

India's Rising Stars: A Spotlight on Minor Sports at National Games

India's National Games saw stunning performances from athletes in lesser-known sports, including lawn bowls, rowing, and cycling. Standouts included David Beckham Elkatohchoongo in cycling and Lovely Choubey and Rupa Tirkey in lawn bowls. As Karnataka led the medal tally, new medal sports like yogasana and mallakhamb were introduced.

Dehradun | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:15 IST
At the National Games in India, athletes from lesser-known sports captivated audiences with remarkable performances, grabbing headlines and acclaim. Lawn bowls was a major highlight, with Lovely Choubey and Rupa Tirkey, members of the historic 2022 Commonwealth Games gold-winning team, securing victory for Jharkhand in the women's fours event against West Bengal.

Meanwhile, cycling sensation David Beckham Elkatohchoongo secured his second gold in the men's time trial event. Balraj Panwar reinforced his status as a leading rower, winning gold in men's single scull at the Water Sports Complex in Tehri. The National Games showcased neck-and-neck competition as Services and Madhya Pradesh vied for domination in rowing events.

India's National Games introduced yogasana and mallakhamb as new medal sports, expanding the sporting horizon to 34 sports and two demonstration events. With Karnataka leading the medal tally, the games exemplified the spirit of agility, endurance, and versatility across various disciplines, propelling minor sporting talents into the limelight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

