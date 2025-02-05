Olympic Deadline Drama: Can Milan-Cortina's Sliding Center Slide Into Place on Time?
With just a year left before the 2026 Winter Olympics, Milan-Cortina's sliding center construction is critically behind schedule. The IOC is considering moving events to Lake Placid if Italy's track isn't ready. Environmental concerns and logistical challenges add to the game's complex preparations.
The countdown to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina is heating up as construction at the century-old sliding center lags critically behind schedule. Just a year remains before the Olympics, and the track in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, is still only 70% complete, raising concerns for the upcoming deadline.
Faced with the possibility of the sliding events not being ready, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is weighing a backup plan to relocate these competitions to Lake Placid, New York. This backup plan, chosen by the local organizing committee, was driven by cost considerations since Lake Placid would not require additional investments for using the track.
Environmental protests and extensive logistical challenges further complicate the preparations for the games. Nevertheless, with the assistance of Italian infrastructure and government backing, efforts to meet construction deadlines are in full swing, with plans to utilize existing venues scattered across northern Italy to cut costs.
