Left Menu

Tennis Player Gonçalo Oliveira Faces Doping Suspension

Gonçalo Oliveira, Venezuelan tennis player originally from Portugal, has been provisionally suspended for doping. The International Tennis Integrity Agency found methamphetamine in his sample from a November 2022 test during a tournament in Mexico. The suspension began January 17, and Oliveira has not contested the ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:20 IST
Tennis Player Gonçalo Oliveira Faces Doping Suspension
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Gonçalo Oliveira, a tennis player from Portugal who competes for Venezuela, finds himself under provisional suspension due to doping allegations.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced that Oliveira, aged 29, underwent testing on November 25 at an ATP Challenger event in Manzanillo, Mexico. His A sample returned positive results for methamphetamine, a banned substance.

The suspension, effective as of January 17, has not been contested by Oliveira. The player, who reached his peak doubles ranking of 77th in August 2020, has yet to respond publicly to the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025