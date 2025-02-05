Tennis Player Gonçalo Oliveira Faces Doping Suspension

Gonçalo Oliveira, a tennis player from Portugal who competes for Venezuela, finds himself under provisional suspension due to doping allegations.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced that Oliveira, aged 29, underwent testing on November 25 at an ATP Challenger event in Manzanillo, Mexico. His A sample returned positive results for methamphetamine, a banned substance.

The suspension, effective as of January 17, has not been contested by Oliveira. The player, who reached his peak doubles ranking of 77th in August 2020, has yet to respond publicly to the charges.

