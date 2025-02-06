Left Menu

Cricket Legends Clash in Anticipated Legends 90 League

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is thrilled to participate in the Legends 90 League, where he'll join other legends like Suresh Raina. Set to kick off on February 6 in Raipur, the tournament promises thrilling matches featuring teams like Delhi Royals, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Rajasthan Kings, and more.

Shikhar Dhawan in Raipur. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has arrived in Raipur to partake in the upcoming Legends 90 League, expressing his excitement about the event. Dhawan's prolific career saw him dominate the ODI format, accruing 6,793 runs at a striking average of 44.1, with 17 centuries and 39 fifties over 167 matches.

In Test cricket, Dhawan, alongside Murali Vijay, forged memorable partnerships, amassing 2,315 runs in 34 matches. He boasts an average of 40.6, with a tally of seven centuries and five half-centuries. His T20I record includes 1,759 runs at an average of 27.9 across 68 matches, highlighted by 11 half-centuries. In domestic cricket, Dhawan's first-class record is impressive, with 8,499 runs from 122 matches at an average of 44.26. In List A cricket, he scored 12,074 runs in 302 matches, featuring 30 centuries and 67 fifties.

While speaking to reporters in Raipur, Dhawan conveyed his enthusiasm for the Legends 90 League. "Feeling very good after reaching Raipur. I am very excited to take part in the upcoming Legends 90 League," Dhawan stated as anticipation builds for the tournament.

The inaugural clash will see former stars Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan go head-to-head as Chhattisgarh Warriors face Delhi Royals on February 6 in Raipur. The highly anticipated match promises to revive on-field rivalries. The tournament will feature thrilling matchups, with Rajasthan Kings challenging Dubai Giants and Gujarat Samp Army meeting Big Boys on February 7. The weekend promises electric action with teams like Delhi Royals, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Dubai Giants, and Gujarat Samp Army competing for dominance. Haryana Gladiators will make their debut against Dubai Giants on February 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

