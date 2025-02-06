Left Menu

Yorkshire Makes History with Hundred Franchise Sale

Yorkshire is the first county cricket club to sell its entire stake in a Hundred franchise, entering an exclusivity period with the Sun Group. This sale involves the Northern Superchargers, with former England allrounder Andrew Flintoff as head coach. The stake is reportedly sold for over 100 million pounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 02:34 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 02:34 IST
Yorkshire has achieved a landmark by becoming the first county cricket club to sell its full stake in a Hundred franchise, according to British media reports on Wednesday. The club confirmed it entered an exclusivity phase with the Sun Group, owners of the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad, to facilitate the sale of shares in the Leeds-based Northern Superchargers.

The Hundred, a 100-ball format league organized by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), features eight franchises. The Northern Superchargers' men's squad, under the guidance of head coach and former England allrounder Andrew Flintoff, play at Yorkshire's Headingley venue.

"Today marks a significant milestone for Yorkshire CCC, the Northern Superchargers, and the Sun Group," stated Yorkshire CEO Sanjay Patel. He emphasized the necessity of further discussions, due diligence, and legal procedures prior to finalizing the contract. Reports suggest that the Sun Group has agreed to pay just over 100 million pounds ($124.97 million) for the stake.

