Milan Triumphs Over Roma with Félix's Debut Goal
Joao Felix scored on his debut, and Tammy Abraham netted a double as AC Milan defeated AS Roma 3-1 in the Coppa Italia quarter-final at San Siro. Felix, on loan from Chelsea, sealed the win in the 71st minute. Milan will face Inter Milan or Lazio in the semi-final.
- Country:
- Italy
Joao Felix made an outstanding debut and Tammy Abraham scored twice to secure AC Milan's 3-1 victory over AS Roma in the Coppa Italia quarter-final at San Siro. Abraham, loaned from Roma in August, opened the scoring for Milan with a header 16 minutes into the match, following that up with another goal just before the break.
Roma's substitute Artem Dovbyk narrowed the score nine minutes into the second half. However, Felix, recently loaned from Chelsea, clinched the win for Milan with his goal in the 71st minute. The victory advances Milan, five-time Coppa Italia champions, to a semi-final clash against either Inter Milan or Lazio.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thrilling Quarter-Finals at the Australian Open: Keys vs. Svitolina Showdown
Castro's Shock Debut: Bologna Seals Coppa Italia Semis Spot
AC Milan Triumphs in Coppa Italia as Felix and Abraham Shine
PSG Advances to French Cup Quarter-Finals with Commanding Win
Bologna Roars to Historic Coppa Italia Semis