Milan Triumphs Over Roma with Félix's Debut Goal

Joao Felix made an outstanding debut and Tammy Abraham scored twice to secure AC Milan's 3-1 victory over AS Roma in the Coppa Italia quarter-final at San Siro. Abraham, loaned from Roma in August, opened the scoring for Milan with a header 16 minutes into the match, following that up with another goal just before the break.

Roma's substitute Artem Dovbyk narrowed the score nine minutes into the second half. However, Felix, recently loaned from Chelsea, clinched the win for Milan with his goal in the 71st minute. The victory advances Milan, five-time Coppa Italia champions, to a semi-final clash against either Inter Milan or Lazio.

(With inputs from agencies.)