Leverkusen's Dramatic 3-2 Comeback Victory Sends Them to German Cup Semis

Bayer Leverkusen showcased resilience in a dramatic German Cup quarter-final, overcoming a two-goal deficit to beat Cologne 3-2 in extra time. A last-minute equalizer and a 98th-minute winner by Victor Boniface secured their spot in the semi-finals.

Leverkusen's Patrik Schick played a crucial role, pulling one back in the 61st minute and scoring a crucial header deep into stoppage time to force extra time. Coach Xabi Alonso praised the team's 'big heart' and their determination despite the challenges faced during the match.

The victory extended Leverkusen's German Cup winning streak to a club-record 10 matches. This success comes alongside their current second-place standing in the Bundesliga and qualification for the Champions League Round of 16, reflecting the team's robust performance on multiple fronts.

