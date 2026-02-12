UPDATE 1-China trade negotiator met Westinghouse Electric CEO on Tuesday, commerce ministry says

China's ​international trade representative, Li Chenggang, met ‌on Tuesday with Dan Sumner, CEO of Westinghouse Electric Company, ‌China's commerce ministry said in a ‌statement on Thursday.

* Li encouraged the company to deepen its ⁠investment ​in ⁠the Chinese market, the statement said. * Reuters ⁠reported last June that the ​U.S.

suspended licenses for some nuclear equipment ⁠suppliers to sell to China's power ⁠plants.

* China ​has at least 16 approved and currently operational reactors ⁠based on Westinghouse's AP1000 technology, ⁠according ⁠to the company's website.

