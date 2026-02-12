UPDATE 1-China trade negotiator met Westinghouse Electric CEO on Tuesday, commerce ministry says
China's international trade representative, Li Chenggang, met on Tuesday with Dan Sumner, CEO of Westinghouse Electric Company, China's commerce ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
* Li encouraged the company to deepen its investment in the Chinese market, the statement said. * Reuters reported last June that the U.S.
suspended licenses for some nuclear equipment suppliers to sell to China's power plants.
* China has at least 16 approved and currently operational reactors based on Westinghouse's AP1000 technology, according to the company's website.
