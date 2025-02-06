Left Menu

Neymar's Return: A Shot at Redemption with Santos

Neymar made a promising start in his first game back for Santos after recovering from ACL surgery, turning heads with his performance in a 1-1 draw against Botafogo. Despite a draw on his birthday, Neymar expressed his goal to improve with more playtime. The striker's return comes after his contract with Al-Hilal was mutually terminated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santos | Updated: 06-02-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 09:15 IST
Neymar showcased his formidable skills for Santos, making a notable return to the Brazilian club on Wednesday. Demonstrating his prowess with powerful shots and deft runs, Neymar played for 52 minutes in his first appearance since recovering from ACL surgery.

Although his 33rd birthday match ended in a 1-1 draw against Botafogo, Neymar highlighted the need for more match play to achieve peak form. The match saw Santos initially take the lead, thanks to Tiquinho Soares' penalty before Alexandre Jesus equalized for Botafogo.

The game marked Neymar's comeback to Santos after mutually ending his contract with Al-Hilal, where injury limited his appearances. Neymar now eyes improving his performance and potentially extending his short-term contract at Santos.

