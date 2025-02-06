Neymar's Return: A Shot at Redemption with Santos

Neymar showcased his formidable skills for Santos, making a notable return to the Brazilian club on Wednesday. Demonstrating his prowess with powerful shots and deft runs, Neymar played for 52 minutes in his first appearance since recovering from ACL surgery.

Although his 33rd birthday match ended in a 1-1 draw against Botafogo, Neymar highlighted the need for more match play to achieve peak form. The match saw Santos initially take the lead, thanks to Tiquinho Soares' penalty before Alexandre Jesus equalized for Botafogo.

The game marked Neymar's comeback to Santos after mutually ending his contract with Al-Hilal, where injury limited his appearances. Neymar now eyes improving his performance and potentially extending his short-term contract at Santos.

(With inputs from agencies.)